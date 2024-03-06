Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
