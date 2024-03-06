Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

