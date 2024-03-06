Brokers Issue Forecasts for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

