Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $16.33 on Monday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

