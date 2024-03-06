Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.89 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

