FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Decreased by Analyst

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rocket Lab USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the rocket manufacturer will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Lab USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.24 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

