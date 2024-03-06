Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.
Enerflex Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EFX opened at C$8.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.83.
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -14.49%.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
