Atb Cap Markets Comments on Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.19 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

