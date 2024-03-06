Zacks Research Comments on NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $259.49. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.