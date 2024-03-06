Cormark Weighs in on MDA Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of MDA opened at C$14.99 on Monday. MDA has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

