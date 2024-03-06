Xcel Energy Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

