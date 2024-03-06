Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,324 shares of company stock worth $2,799,034 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

