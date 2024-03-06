Dream Finders Homes, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

DFH opened at $37.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $13,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 365,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $542,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,122 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,099.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,599. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $542,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,099.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,462 shares of company stock worth $8,268,308. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

