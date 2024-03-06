Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.47 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

