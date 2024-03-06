Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

