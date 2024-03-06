Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

