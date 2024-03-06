The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB opened at $36.69 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
