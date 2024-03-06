Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

