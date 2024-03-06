Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Merus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $49.97 on Monday. Merus has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Merus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Merus by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.