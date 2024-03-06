Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.31 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

