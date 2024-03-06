Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $62.80

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.
DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun
Ducommun Stock Down 0.9 %
Ducommun stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ducommun
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.