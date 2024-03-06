Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $62.80

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.