Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:RDY opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
