Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,219,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $75,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

