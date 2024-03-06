Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $50.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Copart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $54.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.