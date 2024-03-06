Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

