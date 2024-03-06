ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.