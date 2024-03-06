Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.78. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

