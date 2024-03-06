StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Graham Price Performance
GHC stock opened at $716.30 on Friday. Graham has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $749.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Graham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Featured Stories
