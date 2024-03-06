Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

