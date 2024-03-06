StockNews.com Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.