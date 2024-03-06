StockNews.com Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
ZEUS stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympic Steel
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.