Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $2.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

