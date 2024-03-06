NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.18 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

