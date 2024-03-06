Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Sientra Price Performance
Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
See Also
