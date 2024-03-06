Frontdoor, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

