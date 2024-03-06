Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chimerix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

