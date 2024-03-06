Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The company has a market cap of C$400.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.60.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

