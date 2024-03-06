Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Golar LNG Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.56%.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.