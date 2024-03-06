Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Increased by Zacks Research

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Model N in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Model N Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MODN opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Insider Activity

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,844. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

