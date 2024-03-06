Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

