Brokers Set Expectations for Perficient, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perficient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

