Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

