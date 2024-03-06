Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

