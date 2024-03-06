Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Drops By 8.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

