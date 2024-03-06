Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TISI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

