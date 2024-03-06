SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

SWTX opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.