Wedbush Comments on Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $118.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

