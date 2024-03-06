Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:LB opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

