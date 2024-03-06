Zacks Research Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TECK opened at $38.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.