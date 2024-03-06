Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.27.

CPX opened at C$37.84 on Monday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

