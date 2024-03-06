Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.9 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 217.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.