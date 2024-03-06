AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.