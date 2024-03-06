Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.77 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $927.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.